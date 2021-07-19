Home / News / India News / Three killed, one missing in cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
India

Three killed, one missing in cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 12:10 pm
Three killed, one missing in cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel launched rescue operations immediately after being informed about the incident

Three members of a family, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed after a cloudburst hit Mandav village in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday. Noticeably, one person is also reported to be missing after the cloudburst in the neighboring Kankrari village. A search operation is underway to find him, they said. Here are more details.

In this article
Information

Names of the victims

"Those killed in the incident that took place on Sunday night in Mandav village were identified as Madhuri Devi (36), Ritu Devi (32), and her three-year-old daughter Trishvi," Uttarkashi's Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said, adding that all the bodies have been recovered.

Details

CM directs DM to carry out relief operations on priority

Police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel launched rescue operations in the affected areas immediately after being informed and succeeded in rescuing most of the people trapped in slush. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and asked the Uttarkashi District Magistrate to carry out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas on priority.

Dehradun

Two laborers are trapped in a tunnel in Dehradun

"Meanwhile, two laborers who got stranded in a tunnel of the Chibro Hydel Project in the Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district on Sunday evening are still trapped there. Efforts are underway to rescue them," Kalsi Police Station in-charge Rituraj Singh said. "They had fainted inside the tunnel due to lack of oxygen," he added.

Information

Most rivers in Uttarakhand are in spate following intermittent rains

"Most of the rivers in Uttarakhand, including Ganga, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Mandakini, Pindar, Nandakini, Tons, Saryu, Gori, Kali, and Ramganga, are in spate following intermittent rains over the last three days. A constant vigil on them is being maintained," the State Emergency Operation Center informed.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Phones of politicians, journalists reportedly hacked; Indian government denies involvement

Latest News

Around 30 killed, several injured as bus crashes in Pakistan

World

Supreme Court orders release of activist, arrested over Facebook posts

India

Baby number two on the way for Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi!

Entertainment

List of unbreakable records scripted by Rafael Nadal

Sports

What are the upcoming projects of 'Haider' star Shahid Kapoor?

Entertainment

Latest India News

Danish Siddiqui laid to rest at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard

India

Phones of politicians, journalists reportedly hacked; Indian government denies involvement

India

Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; 40% in Kerala

India

UP cancels Kanwar Yatra amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

India

22 died as heavy rains lash Mumbai; government announces relief

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Uttarakhand News

No live-streaming of ceremonies from Himalayan temples: Devasthanam Board

India

Delhi gets respite as IMD predicts heavy rains today

India

Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Uttarakhand CM; ministers take oath

Politics

Pushkar Singh Dhami to become Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister

Politics

Uttarakhand CM resigns after serving barely 4 months

Politics
Trending Topics