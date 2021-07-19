Three killed, one missing in cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel launched rescue operations immediately after being informed about the incident

Three members of a family, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed after a cloudburst hit Mandav village in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday. Noticeably, one person is also reported to be missing after the cloudburst in the neighboring Kankrari village. A search operation is underway to find him, they said. Here are more details.

Information

Names of the victims

"Those killed in the incident that took place on Sunday night in Mandav village were identified as Madhuri Devi (36), Ritu Devi (32), and her three-year-old daughter Trishvi," Uttarkashi's Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said, adding that all the bodies have been recovered.

Details

CM directs DM to carry out relief operations on priority

Police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel launched rescue operations in the affected areas immediately after being informed and succeeded in rescuing most of the people trapped in slush. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and asked the Uttarkashi District Magistrate to carry out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas on priority.

Dehradun

Two laborers are trapped in a tunnel in Dehradun

"Meanwhile, two laborers who got stranded in a tunnel of the Chibro Hydel Project in the Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district on Sunday evening are still trapped there. Efforts are underway to rescue them," Kalsi Police Station in-charge Rituraj Singh said. "They had fainted inside the tunnel due to lack of oxygen," he added.

Information

Most rivers in Uttarakhand are in spate following intermittent rains

"Most of the rivers in Uttarakhand, including Ganga, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Mandakini, Pindar, Nandakini, Tons, Saryu, Gori, Kali, and Ramganga, are in spate following intermittent rains over the last three days. A constant vigil on them is being maintained," the State Emergency Operation Center informed.