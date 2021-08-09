Home / News / India News / Pakistan drone reportedly drops tiffin box bomb in Amritsar village
India

Pakistan drone reportedly drops tiffin box bomb in Amritsar village

Sneha Das
Some other explosives were also found from the bag containing the tiffin bomb

Ahead of Independence Day, police has recovered a tiffin box bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX from a village in Amritsar which they suspect was dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan. Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta said that some other explosives were also found from the bag containing the tiffin bomb.

In this article
Recovery

Some hand grenades and cartridges were also recovered

"We have made some recoveries yesterday (Sunday) in Amritsar rural district. We have recovered some hand grenades and cartridges. Most important is a tiffin box bomb with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)," Gupta said in a news conference. "The IED was created in a double-chambered tiffin box. Last evening, the recovery was made from Amritsar near Dhalike village under Lopoke Police Station," he added.

Quote

Former village sarpanch informed police about drone movements

He further said, "Our assessment is that this bomb has been delivered through a drone across the border." The DGP said a former village sarpanch had informed police about some drone movements in the area.

Bomb

The bomb was packed in foam packing: DGP

"The police found an abandoned bag that had seven pouches, a plastic tiffin, five hand grenades, and 100 rounds of 9 mm pistol rounds. An explosive substance weighing more than 2 kg, a remote control device, and a switch were also found," the DGP said. "The bomb was packed in foam packing," he further added.

Explosion

Bomb has a switch mechanism, can provide timed explosion: NSG

The Punjab Police is taking the help of the National Security Guard (NSG). "The NSG team has arrived and they have given a preliminary report. They said it is a sophisticated bomb and has about 2 to 3 kg of RDX explosive. It has a switch mechanism and can provide a timed explosion," the DGP said.

Target

The explosive could have been used against any target: DGP

"The bomb also has a magnetic mechanism with two U-shaped magnets, and a printed circuit board which can help in remote signal," the DGP said. "A power energizer of nine volts and three detonators were also found from the bag," he further added. According to Gupta, the explosive could have been used against any target.

Information

Few months ago, 11 grenades were dropped by Pakistan drone

A few months ago, 11 hand grenades dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan were seized near the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The consignment was found in a field in Salach village, located about one km from the border.

