Tirupati laddus scam: ED probing money laundering, illegal earnings
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a major scam where fake ghee—actually palmolein oil mixed with chemicals—was supplied as "ghee" for the famous Tirupati laddus at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.
Between February 18, 2019, and 2024, about 59.71 lakh kg (59,71,781kg) of this adulterated ghee, involving misappropriation of ₹234.51 crore, was supplied to temple kitchens; the adulteration began on February 18, 2019 during the Telugu Desam Party administration and expanded significantly between 2020 and 2024 after policy relaxations under the YSR Congress Party.
CBI chargesheet names 36 accused
A CBI Special Investigation Team has named 36 accused in its chargesheet. The ED is now digging into possible illegal earnings and money laundering linked to the scam.
This all blew up in September 2024 after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns that animal fat might be used in laddus, prompting outrage among devotees and a full-scale investigation.