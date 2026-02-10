Tirupati laddus scam: ED probing money laundering, illegal earnings India Feb 10, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a major scam where fake ghee—actually palmolein oil mixed with chemicals—was supplied as "ghee" for the famous Tirupati laddus at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Between February 18, 2019, and 2024, about 59.71 lakh kg (59,71,781kg) of this adulterated ghee, involving misappropriation of ₹234.51 crore, was supplied to temple kitchens; the adulteration began on February 18, 2019 during the Telugu Desam Party administration and expanded significantly between 2020 and 2024 after policy relaxations under the YSR Congress Party.