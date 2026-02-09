Tirupati temple offers free weddings, rituals during Brahmotsavam festival
TTD just launched a new initiative in Tirumala, offering free weddings and super affordable rituals to help families who can't splurge on big ceremonies.
Members of the Tirumala Priests Association will conduct important ceremonies strictly in accordance with Vedic scriptures, while families will only need to bear the costs for external arrangements such as catering and floral decorations.
Joint Executive Officer explains nominal charges
Weddings and important rituals can get pricey, but TTD's move makes them way more accessible.
As Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam put it, these nominal fees are "are being offered at nominal charges to ensure convenience for the common devotee."
You can now get Upanayanam or Satyanarayana Vratham done for ₹300 each, while other ceremonies like Namakaranam or Aksharabhyasam start at just ₹200.
TTD is working hard to keep everything running smoothly
This comes right as the big Brahmotsavam festival is on—meaning massive crowds (over 81,000 darshans in one day!) and long wait times.
TTD is working overtime to keep things safe and smooth for everyone visiting during the festivities.