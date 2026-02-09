Tirupati temple offers free weddings, rituals during Brahmotsavam festival

Joint Executive Officer explains nominal charges

Weddings and important rituals can get pricey, but TTD's move makes them way more accessible.

As Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam put it, these nominal fees are "are being offered at nominal charges to ensure convenience for the common devotee."

You can now get Upanayanam or Satyanarayana Vratham done for ₹300 each, while other ceremonies like Namakaranam or Aksharabhyasam start at just ₹200.