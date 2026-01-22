Top Maoist leader Patiram Majhi killed in Jharkhand

What went down and why it matters

The early morning raid involved CRPF's CoBRA unit, Jharkhand Jaguar, and local police working together after getting intel on the Maoist squad's location.

The operation was tough—dense forest and IED threats made things risky—but security forces managed to recover 15 bodies so far.

Authorities say this is a huge blow to Maoist activity in Jharkhand, with only about 60-65 cadres left now.

DGP Tadasha Mishra called it "a very good job" and "the biggest achievement for the police."

The search for remaining members continues.