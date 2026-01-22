Top Maoist leader Patiram Majhi killed in Jharkhand
In a major security operation, police and paramilitary forces killed 15 Maoists—including top leader Patiram Majhi, also known as Anal Da—during an encounter in Saranda forest, Jharkhand, on January 22.
Anal Da had been active since the late '80s and played a big role in expanding Maoist influence in the region.
Another senior member with a ₹90 lakh bounty was also among those killed.
What went down and why it matters
The early morning raid involved CRPF's CoBRA unit, Jharkhand Jaguar, and local police working together after getting intel on the Maoist squad's location.
The operation was tough—dense forest and IED threats made things risky—but security forces managed to recover 15 bodies so far.
Authorities say this is a huge blow to Maoist activity in Jharkhand, with only about 60-65 cadres left now.
DGP Tadasha Mishra called it "a very good job" and "the biggest achievement for the police."
The search for remaining members continues.