Town in Assam shames litterers by displaying their photos
Tinsukia, a town in Assam, is taking a bold step against littering by showing visuals of people allegedly caught dumping garbage on a giant LED screen and roadside digital screens.
The idea is to make everyone think twice before tossing garbage and remind folks that keeping the streets clean is something we all share.
The move recently got a lot of attention after going viral on Instagram.
Public shaming
While some people are cheering for Tinsukia's tough stance, others feel uneasy about public shaming as a tactic.
The caption accompanying the video read, "Welcome to Tinsukia, where throwing garbage on the street can now earn you instant fame."
Whether this experiment actually changes habits or not, it's definitely getting people talking about civic responsibility and how we treat our public spaces.