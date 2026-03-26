'Transgender Bill violates SC ruling': Lawyers, feminists write to President
India
A big group of lawyers and feminists, including ALIFA and NAJAR, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, asking her to rethink the new Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026.
They say the Bill was rushed through Parliament without public consultation or input from key groups like the National Council for Transgender Persons.
Protests have started up
The group believes the bill ignores a Supreme Court ruling that supports self-identification for transgender people.
Instead, it brings in medical boards to approve gender identity, which many feel is invasive and could harm privacy.
Protests have started up, and helplines are being set up to support those worried about how these changes could affect their rights.