Tripura changes office hours to 9:30am-6pm and makes Saturdays holidays

Tripura staff welcome schedule change

Staff seem pretty happy about it. Dulal Deb from the Civil Secretariat described it as a progressive step that would help employees better manage their professional and personal responsibilities.

Dr. Queen Sharma from the Forest Department said having every Saturday off will help with morale and personal time management.

Chief Minister Manik Saha added that officials said the move balances out the extra day off, so services won't miss a beat, and everyone wins with better work-life balance.