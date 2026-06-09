Tripura changes office hours to 9:30am-6pm and makes Saturdays holidays
Tripura just switched up its work schedule for state employees: offices now run from 9:30am to 6pm instead of the old 10am to 5pm
The best part? Every Saturday is now a holiday, not just the second and fourth ones.
Announced on June 8, the move aims to give people more time for themselves while keeping government work running smoothly.
Tripura staff welcome schedule change
Staff seem pretty happy about it. Dulal Deb from the Civil Secretariat described it as a progressive step that would help employees better manage their professional and personal responsibilities.
Dr. Queen Sharma from the Forest Department said having every Saturday off will help with morale and personal time management.
Chief Minister Manik Saha added that officials said the move balances out the extra day off, so services won't miss a beat, and everyone wins with better work-life balance.