Tripura tourist missing since January 4 found dead in Nagaland
India
A tourist from Tripura, Pranab Das, was found dead in Dzukou Valley, Nagaland, after going missing on January 4, 2026 during a trek.
Firefighters discovered his body while tackling one of the valley's notorious wildfires—a reminder of how unpredictable and challenging this popular trekking spot can be.
Trekking route
Das started his trek on January 4 but never made it to base camp, and the missing-person case was reported nine days later, on January 13.
Local volunteers and authorities searched for days without luck.
His body was finally found above a cave near Jakhama camp—an unusual spot for trekkers—bringing closure to a difficult search and highlighting just how tough the Dzukou terrain can get.