Trump hopeful for "good" trade deal with India
India
At the World Economic Forum, US President Donald Trump said he's optimistic about reaching a "good" trade deal with India.
He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "fantastic man" and friend, highlighting the strong connection between the two countries.
Indian minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed Trump's words, pointing out how actively India is engaging in global trade.
What else is happening:
Vaishnaw is heading a big Indian team at the forum—think Union ministers, state leaders, and over 100 CEOs—all there to boost India's presence on the world stage.
The US remains one of India's key partners in trade, and both sides seem eager to keep building on that partnership.