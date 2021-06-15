Man allegedly beaten up in custody dies, 12 policemen booked

Twelve Faridabad Police personnel have been booked after the family of a 24-year-old man alleged that he was assaulted in police custody leading to his death, police said on Tuesday. While the FIR names station house officer, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors, and two head constables, the other five personnel of the cybercrime police station have not been identified.

Incident

Junaid was picked up for a cybercrime case

In a complaint to Nuh Police, Junaid's family has alleged that Faridabad Police had kept him in custody on the night of May 31 and allegedly beat him before he was released on June 1. Junaid, who had been picked up by Faridabad Police along with some others in a cybercrime case, died on June 11.

Death

His condition kept deteriorating after he returned home

His family also alleged that he bore several injuries on his body when he returned home on June 1, according to the complaint. He was taken to a doctor but after his condition deteriorated, the family decided to take him to a hospital in Hodal on June 11. He died on the way, the complaint stated.

Case

Case was registered under IPC Sections 302, 342 and 34

"Nuh Police, on the complaint of Junaid's mother, on Sunday registered a case against the accused persons," police said on Monday. "The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against station house officer, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors, and two head constables," police said.

Quote

Man's viscera sent to laboratory to ascertain cause of death

"The viscera of the deceased has been sent to a laboratory to ascertain the cause of the death. The report is awaited," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Punhana, Shamsher Singh said. He said further investigations are in progress.

Allegations

Faridabad Police has denied all the allegations

However, Faridabad Police has denied all the allegations. Junaid, along with five others, had been taken into custody in connection with a financial fraud case. While one among them was arrested, others including Junaid were released, according to police. However, Junaid's family has alleged that he was returning from a wedding along with five others when Faridabad cybercrime police station personnel allegedly intercepted them.

Protest

Villagers and Junaid's family members staged a protest

It also alleged that on June 1 Junaid's brother had gone to the police station to get him released, but he was made to sign on several blank papers there. Villagers and Junaid's family members had held a protest near his Bichhor village in Nuh on Saturday during which some protesters had allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and damaged a police vehicle.