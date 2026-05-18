Twisha Sharma death sparks legal fight between families in Bhopal

SIT probes dowry harassment allegations

A Special Investigation Team is now looking into allegations of dowry harassment, evidence tampering, and Twisha's family said she was planning to leave for Noida.

Meanwhile, her family protested outside the chief minister's house, demanding a second autopsy at AIIMS in Delhi; they don't trust the initial postmortem report and say the local investigation is deeply compromised.

The case is still open as both sides push for their version of events to be heard.