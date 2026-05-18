Twisha Sharma death sparks legal fight between families in Bhopal
The tragic death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has turned into a heated legal battle.
After Twisha was found hanging at her home on May 12, her husband Samarth Singh's family claimed in a bail plea that she struggled with drug addiction and psychiatric issues before her death.
In sharp contrast, Twisha's family accuses Singh and his relatives of dowry harassment and physical abuse, saying police haven't investigated properly.
SIT probes dowry harassment allegations
A Special Investigation Team is now looking into allegations of dowry harassment, evidence tampering, and Twisha's family said she was planning to leave for Noida.
Meanwhile, her family protested outside the chief minister's house, demanding a second autopsy at AIIMS in Delhi; they don't trust the initial postmortem report and say the local investigation is deeply compromised.
The case is still open as both sides push for their version of events to be heard.