Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar, Palak Ranjan die in dowry-related cases

India averages 16 dowry deaths daily

Sharma and Ranjan's deaths were not officially ruled suicides; Sharma had been married for five months and Ranjan for barely a year.

Nagar died after telling her parents about physical abuse over dowry.

conviction rates remain low due to slow trials.

Despite legal safeguards, India still sees an average of 16 dowry deaths every day, a sign that much more needs to change.