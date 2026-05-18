Twisha Sharma died in Noida, family accuses husband Samarth Singh India May 18, 2026

Twisha Sharma, died in Noida last week, and her family says she faced dowry harassment and abuse from her husband Samarth Singh just six months into their marriage.

A Bhopal court denied Singh's bail after seeing FIR details and WhatsApp chats where Twisha described her life as "narak."

Singh is now on the run, while his mother, Giribala, a retired judge, was granted bail.