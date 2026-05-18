Twisha Sharma died in Noida, family accuses husband Samarth Singh
India
Twisha Sharma, died in Noida last week, and her family says she faced dowry harassment and abuse from her husband Samarth Singh just six months into their marriage.
A Bhopal court denied Singh's bail after seeing FIR details and WhatsApp chats where Twisha described her life as "narak."
Singh is now on the run, while his mother, Giribala, a retired judge, was granted bail.
Family seeks 2nd autopsy, SC probe
Twisha's family claims they paid ₹2 lakh in dowry, but the pressure and threats, including to end her pregnancy, didn't stop.
On the night she died, May 12, Twisha made several frightened phone calls to her parents before losing contact.
Now, her family wants a second autopsy and a Supreme Court-monitored probe.