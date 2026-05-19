Twisha Sharma's family rejects in-laws' drug and mental health claims
India
Twisha Sharma's family is pushing back hard against claims made by her in-laws after her death.
Her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, said Twisha was a drug user and had mental health issues, but the family says none of it is true.
Rashi Sharma, Twisha's sister-in-law, called these accusations "shocking and appalling," especially since Twisha can't defend herself.
Twisha's family alleges in-laws' emotional abuse
Rashi says the in-laws have tried to damage Twisha's image and even subjected her to emotional abuse during her marriage.
Ashish Sharma, Twisha's cousin, described her as someone who always stood up for others and couldn't believe these allegations.
The family is determined to protect her legacy and fight what they see as unfair attacks on her character.