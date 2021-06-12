Home / News / India News / Assam: Two arrested for allegedly assaulting a doctor
Assam: Two arrested for allegedly assaulting a doctor

A massive manhunt was launched by the police and two of the assailants were arrested

Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in another case of assault of a doctor in Assam's Biswanath district, police said on Friday. Senior medical officer of Majuligarh Tea Estate Basanta Goswami was assaulted over enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions in the garden area on Wednesday, police said. The assailants had escaped after the incident.

Information

Third incident of attack on doctors in Assam this month

A massive manhunt was launched by the police to nab them and two of them were arrested on Thursday. Another person is absconding and efforts are being made to nab him, the police said. This is the third attack on doctors in Assam this month.

Two such incidents were reported from Hojai and Hailakandi

On June 1, a junior doctor was assaulted by relatives of a patient at a COVID-19 Care Centre in the Hojai district. The police has arrested 28 people in connection with the incident. On June 4, two persons were arrested for assaulting another doctor at the SK Roy Hospital in Hailakandi in Assam.

Doctors are being attacked frequently in tea gardens: Dr. Bora

President of the Assam chapter of the Indian Medical Association Dr. Satyajit Bora said it is unfortunate that doctors are being attacked, particularly in tea gardens, due to which the healthcare workers are suffering from insecurity. "Young doctors don't want to go to tea gardens due to frequent attacks and only senior and retired doctors are providing service in the garden hospitals," he said.

Dr. Bora urged concerned officials to find a solution

"Tea garden workers have the right to get medical treatment but the sense of insecurity among the doctors while serving there is unfortunate and needs to be addressed at the earliest," Dr. Bora mentioned. He urged the garden management, organizations representing the workers, and other stakeholders to immediately hold discussions and find a solution to the problem.

