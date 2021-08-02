Home / News / India News / Rajasthan: Two dead, two injured in separate house collapse incidents
India

Rajasthan: Two dead, two injured in separate house collapse incidents

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 05:52 pm
Rajasthan: Two dead, two injured in separate house collapse incidents
A case under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 174 (unnatural death) was lodged for further investigation

A man and an eight-year-old girl were killed, while a couple suffered injuries in two separate house collapse incidents in Rajasthan's Bundi and Baran districts, police said on Monday. Meanwhile, in another incident, a Kutcha house collapsed in Kalbeliya Basti in Kawai town, but no one was injured in the incident, police said.

In this article
Bundi Incident

Bundi incident happened on intervening night of Sunday-Monday

The room's ceiling at a house in Bundi's Balapura village collapsed on a couple and their two minor daughters around 2:00 am on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, Kapren Station House Officer (SHO) Harlal said. One of the two minor daughters died on the spot and the couple, identified as Rameshwar Meena (37) and his wife, suffered injuries in the mishap, the SHO said.

Quote

Case under CrPC Section 174 was lodged for further investigation

"The couple's younger daughter escaped unhurt. A case under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 174 (unnatural death) was lodged for further investigation. Initial probe suggested the ceiling of the room collapsed due to incessant rainfall in the area," the SHO said.

Baran district

Man was killed on the spot in Baran

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man was killed on the spot after the ceiling of a veranda of an abandoned Rajiv Gandhi Pathshala building collapsed on him on Sunday in Tanchi village in Baran district. "The man, identified as Dhanraj Nath, was mentally unstable. He lived on the veranda, where local residents used to feed him," Baran SP Vineet Bansal said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
SC notice to states on cases under scrapped Section 66A

Latest News

Realme's DIZO launches its first smartwatch at Rs. 3,000

Technology

Olympics: When 'ex-coach Kabir Khan' and 'real coach' exchanged pleasantries

Entertainment

BJP ally Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus scandal

Politics

Netizens accuse composer Anu Malik of copying Israel's national anthem

Entertainment

Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test against England

Sports

Latest India News

SC dismisses rape survivor's plea to marry her assaulter

India

Schools reopen in Punjab for all classes

India

SC notice to states on cases under scrapped Section 66A

India

COVID-19 third wave likely this month, peak in October: Report

India

Zika reaches Maharashtra: What is it? How to prevent infections?

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Rajasthan News

Heavy rains in Rajasthan inundate roads, wash out rail tracks

India

Delhi Police arrests Rajasthan don Anuradha

Delhi

Rajasthan: Man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor

India

After Punjab crisis, Congress working on Rajasthan Cabinet expansion

Politics

Rajasthan Health Minister: Time for 'Hum Do, Hamare Ek'

Politics
Trending Topics