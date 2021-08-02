Rajasthan: Two dead, two injured in separate house collapse incidents

A case under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 174 (unnatural death) was lodged for further investigation

A man and an eight-year-old girl were killed, while a couple suffered injuries in two separate house collapse incidents in Rajasthan's Bundi and Baran districts, police said on Monday. Meanwhile, in another incident, a Kutcha house collapsed in Kalbeliya Basti in Kawai town, but no one was injured in the incident, police said.

Bundi Incident

Bundi incident happened on intervening night of Sunday-Monday

The room's ceiling at a house in Bundi's Balapura village collapsed on a couple and their two minor daughters around 2:00 am on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, Kapren Station House Officer (SHO) Harlal said. One of the two minor daughters died on the spot and the couple, identified as Rameshwar Meena (37) and his wife, suffered injuries in the mishap, the SHO said.

Quote

Case under CrPC Section 174 was lodged for further investigation

"The couple's younger daughter escaped unhurt. A case under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 174 (unnatural death) was lodged for further investigation. Initial probe suggested the ceiling of the room collapsed due to incessant rainfall in the area," the SHO said.

Baran district

Man was killed on the spot in Baran

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man was killed on the spot after the ceiling of a veranda of an abandoned Rajiv Gandhi Pathshala building collapsed on him on Sunday in Tanchi village in Baran district. "The man, identified as Dhanraj Nath, was mentally unstable. He lived on the veranda, where local residents used to feed him," Baran SP Vineet Bansal said.