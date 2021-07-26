Two men arrested for duping Amazon of lakhs: UP police

The arrested accused belong to the state of Haryana

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two Haryana-based men who allegedly duped e-commerce giant Amazon of lakhs of rupees, officials said on Monday. The accused, both natives of Hisar district in Haryana, were arrested by officials of the Cyber Crime Police Station in Noida who were investigating the case. The accused have been identified as Anil alias Alok Singh and Sachin Jain.

What happened?

The bought goods were sold in Delhi's Gaffar Market

"The duo had created over 99 accounts on Amazon using forged identification. They had linked several bank accounts of various banks to these Amazon accounts which were used by them to order electronic products. It would either be prepaid or COD orders," the statement read. "However, after receiving the goods, they would sell them off at cheap prices in Delhi's Gaffar Market," it added.

Money fraud

The accused colluded with delivery agents to get a refund

The duo would contact Amazon, asking to return the products saying they were defective. The company would send their delivery partner to pick up the defective product and refund the money. The duo would collude with the delivery agents who fraudulently marked these orders as picked up on the database and get them a refund in the bank accounts linked with their Amazon accounts.

Further details

A case has been registered and investigation is underway

After the arrest, the UP police has frozen the multiple bank accounts linked to the 99 Amazon accounts of the duo, according to the statement. These frozen bank accounts had Rs. 26 lakh in them, the police said, adding further investigation in the case in which the FIR is lodged at Noida's Sector 36 Cyber Police Station is underway.