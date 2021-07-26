Home / News / India News / Two men arrested for duping Amazon of lakhs: UP police
India

Two men arrested for duping Amazon of lakhs: UP police

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 05:27 pm
Two men arrested for duping Amazon of lakhs: UP police
The arrested accused belong to the state of Haryana

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two Haryana-based men who allegedly duped e-commerce giant Amazon of lakhs of rupees, officials said on Monday. The accused, both natives of Hisar district in Haryana, were arrested by officials of the Cyber Crime Police Station in Noida who were investigating the case. The accused have been identified as Anil alias Alok Singh and Sachin Jain.

In this article
What happened?

The bought goods were sold in Delhi's Gaffar Market

"The duo had created over 99 accounts on Amazon using forged identification. They had linked several bank accounts of various banks to these Amazon accounts which were used by them to order electronic products. It would either be prepaid or COD orders," the statement read. "However, after receiving the goods, they would sell them off at cheap prices in Delhi's Gaffar Market," it added.

Money fraud

The accused colluded with delivery agents to get a refund

The duo would contact Amazon, asking to return the products saying they were defective. The company would send their delivery partner to pick up the defective product and refund the money. The duo would collude with the delivery agents who fraudulently marked these orders as picked up on the database and get them a refund in the bank accounts linked with their Amazon accounts.

Further details

A case has been registered and investigation is underway

After the arrest, the UP police has frozen the multiple bank accounts linked to the 99 Amazon accounts of the duo, according to the statement. These frozen bank accounts had Rs. 26 lakh in them, the police said, adding further investigation in the case in which the FIR is lodged at Noida's Sector 36 Cyber Police Station is underway.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: New cases in United States surpass India once again

Latest News

India to miss July vaccination target over low COVAXIN supply

India

'Ek Duaa' review: Heart was at right place, disappointing execution

Entertainment

Veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at 76

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Technology

Former BSF chief, Arvind Kejriwal's aide feature on Pegasus list

India

Latest India News

Coronavirus: New cases in United States surpass India's once again

India

Doctor tweeted this picture moments before dying in Himachal landslide

India

Most parts of Gujarat witness heavy rains; 56 roads closed

India

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tributes to its soldiers

India

Nine tourists killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Uttar Pradesh News

UP: Child trafficking racket busted; six kids rescued, 16 arrested

India

Uttar Pradesh: Teenager thrashed over insistence to wear jeans, dies

India

I-T raids on Dainik Bhaskar group; 'attempt to stifle democracy'

India

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition critical, says hospital

Politics

Professor jailed for derogatory comments against Smriti Irani on Facebook

India
Trending Topics