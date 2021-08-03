Home / News / India News / Two persons duped on the pretext of doubling money
India

Two persons duped on the pretext of doubling money

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 01:43 pm
Two persons duped on the pretext of doubling money
An offense has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC

Two persons were duped of Rs. 4 lakh by fraudsters on the pretext of doubling their money using a chemical in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police officials said on Monday. According to the police, an offense under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered by the Pardi police in connection with the incident.

In this article
Incident

Shahu was told about magicians who double money

One of the fraudsters, identified only as Khairul, came to the house of victim Liladhar Manohar Shahu (39) last week. He told Shahu he knows some magicians who double money by using a chemical, the police said. On Shahu's request, Khairul came with three persons to his house. Shahu was asked to bring hot water in a bucket, the police officials added.

Information

Currency notes kept in bucket were doubled

The accused poured a liquid in the bucket and dipped four currency notes in the water. After some time, the accused opened the bucket, which then contained eight currency notes, the police said. Shahu believed the trick and informed his friend Prafulla Dayare about it.

Details

Fraudsters tricked the duo and disappeared with money

The two decided to double their money with the magic. Shahu called the accused again at his place on Saturday and gave them Rs. 4 lakh, including Rs. 1 lakh of his friend Dayare, the police said. However, this time they tricked the duo and disappeared with their money, the police added

Other incidents

Similar incident took place three weeks ago in West Bengal

Two persons were arrested in South 24 Parganas district on July 10 for duping people on the pretext of doubling their money by using a chemical, NDTV reported. The victim was asked to bring the chemical and pour it into the container in which the money was kept. Later, the victim found bundles of blank papers when he opened the container the next day.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
CBSE Class-X results declared; here's how you can check yours

Latest News

Ola Scooter to be launched in India on August 15

Auto

Wrestler murder case: Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes

India

Coronavirus: India reports 30K+ cases; infections rise in 13 states

India

Karan Johar set to launch Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy book

Entertainment

MG Astor to feature Reliance Jio's connected car stack

Auto

Latest India News

CBSE Class-X results declared; here's how you can check yours

India

WB: Seven dead, 2.5 lakh affected in six flood-hit districts

India

Maharashtra eases COVID-19 curbs. What's allowed and what's not?

India

CJI Ramana refuses to hear Krishna river dispute, cites belongingness

India

J&J withdraws vaccine approval request in India, CDSCO says

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Nagpur News

Maharashtra: Seven persons injured in a bus-truck collision

India

85-year-old gives up hospital bed for 40-year-old, dies at home

India

COVID-19 surge stretching Nagpur GMCH doctors to the limit

India

Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among four dead, two critical

India

Four booked for duping Nagpur man of Rs. 40 lakh

India
Trending Topics