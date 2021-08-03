Two persons duped on the pretext of doubling money

An offense has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC

Two persons were duped of Rs. 4 lakh by fraudsters on the pretext of doubling their money using a chemical in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police officials said on Monday. According to the police, an offense under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered by the Pardi police in connection with the incident.

Incident

Shahu was told about magicians who double money

One of the fraudsters, identified only as Khairul, came to the house of victim Liladhar Manohar Shahu (39) last week. He told Shahu he knows some magicians who double money by using a chemical, the police said. On Shahu's request, Khairul came with three persons to his house. Shahu was asked to bring hot water in a bucket, the police officials added.

Information

Currency notes kept in bucket were doubled

The accused poured a liquid in the bucket and dipped four currency notes in the water. After some time, the accused opened the bucket, which then contained eight currency notes, the police said. Shahu believed the trick and informed his friend Prafulla Dayare about it.

Details

Fraudsters tricked the duo and disappeared with money

The two decided to double their money with the magic. Shahu called the accused again at his place on Saturday and gave them Rs. 4 lakh, including Rs. 1 lakh of his friend Dayare, the police said. However, this time they tricked the duo and disappeared with their money, the police added

Other incidents

Similar incident took place three weeks ago in West Bengal

Two persons were arrested in South 24 Parganas district on July 10 for duping people on the pretext of doubling their money by using a chemical, NDTV reported. The victim was asked to bring the chemical and pour it into the container in which the money was kept. Later, the victim found bundles of blank papers when he opened the container the next day.