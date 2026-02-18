Two top Maoist leaders from Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad surrender to police India Feb 18, 2026

Kaditi Hidme and Badse Bheema, both high-ranking Maoist members from Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad area, have surrendered to police after a wave of intense operations.

Hidme had risen through the ranks since 2010 to become a Divisional Committee Member, while Bheema became an Area Committee Member in 2024.

Both were involved in armed clashes with security forces before deciding to leave the movement.