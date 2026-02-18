Two top Maoist leaders from Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad surrender to police
Kaditi Hidme and Badse Bheema, both high-ranking Maoist members from Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad area, have surrendered to police after a wave of intense operations.
Hidme had risen through the ranks since 2010 to become a Divisional Committee Member, while Bheema became an Area Committee Member in 2024.
Both were involved in armed clashes with security forces before deciding to leave the movement.
Source does not provide overall 2024 surrender figures
Chhattisgarh has been stepping up its fight against Maoist insurgency — the source does not provide aggregate surrender or arrest numbers for the period.
The government's rehab program offers ₹10,000 per month for three years, skill training, and homes under PM Awas Yojana to help ex-cadres start fresh.
The source does not state a formal "Maoist-free by March 2026" target.