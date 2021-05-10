Diagnosis confusion over typhoid, COVID-19; deaths double in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Written by Tulika Chaturvedi Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 05:14 pm

In Jharkhand's Bokaro district, where deaths have more than doubled in a month, increasing confusion between typhoid and COVID-19 has been delaying timely treatment, reported The Indian Express. Doctors in the district, which has the fourth-highest active numbers in the state, said that this is due to the lack of rural messaging and local residents' apprehension to get themselves tested for the viral infection.

Information

How are typhoid symptoms similar to those of COVID-19?

Typhoid is a bacterial infection caused by eating stale food or drinking contaminated water. Common symptoms include fever, cold, and weakness, which are also symptoms of COVID-19. However, COVID-19 symptoms like dry cough and loss of taste and smell are not seen in typhoid cases.

Testing

Don't know why doctor suggested typhoid test initially: COVID-patient's son

Among the 36 COVID-19 patients in Bokaro, Dharmananth Ravidas (55) tested positive for typhoid a week ago after experiencing fever and chills. However, his oxygen saturation levels dipped two days later. "I don't understand why the doctor asked for a typhoid test initially when actually he had COVID-19. Luckily, we got him oxygen support on time," Ravidas's son Manish told The Indian Express.

Confusion

Man diagnosed with typhoid dies of COVID-19, say hospital records

In Petarwar, Ram Swarup Aggarwal (57) was diagnosed with typhoid last month, but his condition continued to deteriorate. He was subsequently hospitalized in the neighboring Ramgarh district. He died on April 28, with the hospital mentioning the cause of death as COVID-19. Anil Singh, head of Petarwar's Bundu gram panchayat, addressed the confusion with Chief Minister Hemant Soren at a recent virtual meeting.

Quote

Many villagers are dying of typhoid, says gram panchayat leader

"Many people in the villages are dying of typhoid, not COVID-19... Aggarwal was initially diagnosed with typhoid... COVID-19 test has been negative in a patient when he already had a typhoid report. So, it is confusing," Singh was quoted as saying to TIE.

Expert's opinion

People's relief after typhoid diagnosis is becoming fatal: Health official

Medical Superintendent Albela Kerketta said Peterwar CHC has 12 oxygen-supported beds, but only two are operational as the rest lack flow meters. Efforts to procure them are ongoing, Kerketta said. "People seem to be scared of going for COVID-19 test and find relief when the diagnosis is typhoid, but this is becoming fatal. There needs to be more messaging in rural areas," Kerketta added.

Anomalies

Woman tested positive for typhoid; CT scan indicated COVID-19

The mother of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Peterwar block organization secretary, Satyam Prasad, was initially diagnosed with typhoid and was receiving treatment for it. However, a CT scan indicated that she may have COVID-19 and her condition deteriorated. "We rushed her to a local nursing home for emergency treatment, but health workers ran away. It was a nightmare... She passed away," the leader said.

District

Diagnostic laboratory that tested for typhoid shut

Kumar Satish—who works at a diagnostic laboratory credited with conducting the majority of typhoid tests in Peterwar—said the facility has been shut in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. He noted that typhoid tests were turning out positive in large numbers on a daily basis. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Arun Singh said, "Rising typhoid cases in rural areas haven't been discussed officially yet."

State

Nearly 60,000 active COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

As per the Jharkhand's health bulletin, 2,86,343 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state as on Monday, of which 58,806 are active cases. While 3,853 COVID-linked deaths have been reported so far, 2,23,684 infected persons have recovered. The state reported 4,169 fresh cases and 97 more deaths on Monday. The state's recovery rate is 78.1% against a national average of 82.3%.