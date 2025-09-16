Uncle kills nephew for blackmailing him, burns body in drum India Sep 16, 2025

In Agra's Malpura area, a 45-year-old man named Deviram has been arrested for murdering his 19-year-old nephew, Rakesh.

The incident happened back in February 2024, after Rakesh allegedly tried to blackmail Deviram with explicit photos of his minor daughter.

Deviram lured Rakesh to his shop under false pretenses, switched off the lights, and strangled him.

With help from another nephew, he burned the body in a drum.