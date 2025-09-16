Next Article
Uncle kills nephew for blackmailing him, burns body in drum
India
In Agra's Malpura area, a 45-year-old man named Deviram has been arrested for murdering his 19-year-old nephew, Rakesh.
The incident happened back in February 2024, after Rakesh allegedly tried to blackmail Deviram with explicit photos of his minor daughter.
Deviram lured Rakesh to his shop under false pretenses, switched off the lights, and strangled him.
With help from another nephew, he burned the body in a drum.
Investigation ongoing, search for accomplice continues
Police identified the charred remains using DNA profiling months later.
Deviram is now in custody, but his accomplice Nitya Kishore is still missing.
Investigators are piecing together the timeline and searching for more evidence to ensure everyone involved faces justice.