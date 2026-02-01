Union Budget 2026: Delhi's allocation same as last year

Health, water supply, and more

While other sectors like health got big boosts nationwide (the Health Ministry saw a 10% jump), Delhi's funding didn't budge.

Still, some of the money will go toward key stuff: improving water supply (think 24/7 water from the Chandrawal Plant), disaster relief, and even compensation related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

CM Rekha Gupta called it a step toward "Viksit Bharat," highlighting hopes for projects like the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail.

But with rising demands in the city and bigger police funding too, this flat budget keeps spotlighting ongoing debates over how much support India's capital really gets.