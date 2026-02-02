Union Budget 2026: Northeast gets ₹11,486cr for railway projects

New train lines coming to Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh

This funding means new train lines are coming to Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, while Mizoram has already been connected—making travel easier and opening up more opportunities for everyone.

With 96% of the region's tracks now electrified under NFR (with Lumding-Badarpur still to be done), faster electric trains like Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express already run here.

Plus, upgrades like high-speed corridors, modern stations, vistadome coaches for scenic views, and even AI cameras to protect elephants show that rail travel is getting smarter—and a lot more fun—for locals and visitors alike.