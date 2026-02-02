Union Budget 2026: Railways gets ₹10,134cr for Andhra Pradesh

High-speed rail corridors will run through Andhra Pradesh

This isn't just about new trains—Andhra Pradesh is becoming a key player in India's high-speed rail future.

Two out of seven planned high-speed corridors will run through the state, connecting Hyderabad with Bengaluru and Chennai as part of a 4,000km network.

These projects are set to make travel between major tech and business hubs way faster and could attract investments worth up to ₹16 lakh crore.

For anyone living or working in South India—or dreaming about easier commutes—this is pretty game-changing stuff.