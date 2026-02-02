Union Budget 2026: Railways gets ₹10,134cr for Andhra Pradesh
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: the Union Budget just set aside a massive ₹10,134 crore to upgrade the state's railway network.
That's on top of an even larger ₹93,649 crore going into ongoing rail and infrastructure projects—plus, the entire state now has a fully electrified rail system.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared these updates.
High-speed rail corridors will run through Andhra Pradesh
This isn't just about new trains—Andhra Pradesh is becoming a key player in India's high-speed rail future.
Two out of seven planned high-speed corridors will run through the state, connecting Hyderabad with Bengaluru and Chennai as part of a 4,000km network.
These projects are set to make travel between major tech and business hubs way faster and could attract investments worth up to ₹16 lakh crore.
For anyone living or working in South India—or dreaming about easier commutes—this is pretty game-changing stuff.