Union Budget: 7 new high-speed rail corridors to be built

Travel times set to drop dramatically

Travel times are set to drop dramatically—think Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes or Delhi to Varanasi in under 4 hours.

Detailed plans are underway now, and the first stretch of the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad line should open by 2027.

These corridors aren't just about speed—they'll make travel smoother between tech hubs and tourist spots while pushing for greener transport across India.