Union Budget: 7 new high-speed rail corridors to be built
Big news from the Union Budget: India is rolling out seven new high-speed rail corridors, covering 4,000km and connecting key cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Siliguri.
The corridors are expected to attract investments of approximately ₹16 lakh crore.
Travel times set to drop dramatically
Travel times are set to drop dramatically—think Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes or Delhi to Varanasi in under 4 hours.
Detailed plans are underway now, and the first stretch of the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad line should open by 2027.
These corridors aren't just about speed—they'll make travel smoother between tech hubs and tourist spots while pushing for greener transport across India.