Union Cabinet approves ₹25,000cr PDS upgrade under 'Sarthak' scheme
Big news for India's food system: the Union Cabinet just greenlit a ₹25,000 crore update to the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the Sarthak scheme.
This move is set to modernize how food grains reach nearly 80 crore people, with a focus on smoother transport and smarter logistics.
As Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw put it, it's all about making sure technology helps deliver welfare faster and better.
Nirmal ASHA Saksham to modernize PDS
The Sarthak scheme brings three cool tech features: Nirmal, an AI-powered registry to streamline welfare delivery and reduce duplication; ASHA, a chatbot-based helpdesk that works in multiple languages (even on WhatsApp!) to handle complaints fast; and Saksham, which uses AI for things like vehicle tracking and demand forecasting.
The goal? Cut down food grain travel by up to one-half, save money, and get supplies where they're needed faster.
It's all part of the government's push for smarter, tech-driven public services.