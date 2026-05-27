Union Cabinet approves ₹25,000cr PDS upgrade under 'Sarthak' scheme

Nirmal ASHA Saksham to modernize PDS

The Sarthak scheme brings three cool tech features: Nirmal, an AI-powered registry to streamline welfare delivery and reduce duplication; ASHA, a chatbot-based helpdesk that works in multiple languages (even on WhatsApp!) to handle complaints fast; and Saksham, which uses AI for things like vehicle tracking and demand forecasting.

The goal? Cut down food grain travel by up to one-half, save money, and get supplies where they're needed faster.

It's all part of the government's push for smarter, tech-driven public services.