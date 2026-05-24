Union Health Ministry, IMD warn India of more June heatwaves
Get ready for hotter days ahead: India is expected to see even more heatwaves in June, according to the Union Health Ministry and IMD.
Coastal areas like Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry should be operationally prepared, along with parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.
Heatwave definition, Banda 48.2C record
Heatwaves now mean temperatures hitting 40 Celsius (plains), 37 Celsius (coasts), or 30 Celsius (hilly regions), or if any station records 45 Celsius or higher.
Banda in Uttar Pradesh just hit a record-breaking 48.2 Celsius!
In 2024, there were over 41,000 suspected heatstroke cases and 143 confirmed deaths. Hospitals have been told to set up special units for heatstroke and keep ambulances ready.
Experts say stay hydrated, avoid peak sun hours, wear light clothes, and more trees in cities wouldn't hurt either.