Union Health Ministry, IMD warn India of more June heatwaves

Heatwave definition, Banda 48.2C record

Heatwaves now mean temperatures hitting 40 Celsius (plains), 37 Celsius (coasts), or 30 Celsius (hilly regions), or if any station records 45 Celsius or higher.

Banda in Uttar Pradesh just hit a record-breaking 48.2 Celsius!

In 2024, there were over 41,000 suspected heatstroke cases and 143 confirmed deaths. Hospitals have been told to set up special units for heatstroke and keep ambulances ready.

Experts say stay hydrated, avoid peak sun hours, wear light clothes, and more trees in cities wouldn't hurt either.