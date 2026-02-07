Union minister on US trade deal: Farmers' interests protected

In return, India will buy more American energy, tech products

India is dropping tariffs on some US imports—think soybean oil, nuts, wine—but is keeping full protection for milk, cheese, ghee and paneer.

In return, Indian tea, coffee, mangoes and spices can now enter the US duty-free.

Both countries are aiming for a $500 billion bilateral trade target over five years, and India has said it will buy about $500 billion of US goods over the next five years.

India will also buy more American energy and tech products.