Union minister on US trade deal: Farmers' interests protected
Union Minister Piyush Goyal says India's new trade pact with the US protects local farmers and the dairy industry, while opening up over $40 billion worth of Indian exports to zero-duty access.
The deal also slashes US tariffs on many Indian goods like textiles and apparel from 50% to 18%, while generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and certain aircraft parts move to zero reciprocal duty.
Staples like wheat, rice, maize, poultry, and all key dairy products stay protected.
In return, India will buy more American energy, tech products
India is dropping tariffs on some US imports—think soybean oil, nuts, wine—but is keeping full protection for milk, cheese, ghee and paneer.
In return, Indian tea, coffee, mangoes and spices can now enter the US duty-free.
Both countries are aiming for a $500 billion bilateral trade target over five years, and India has said it will buy about $500 billion of US goods over the next five years.
India will also buy more American energy and tech products.
Goyal says farmers' interests remain paramount
Goyal highlights that lower tariffs give Indian manufacturers a real edge globally without risking farmer livelihoods: he said farmers' interests remain paramount and that sensitive agricultural and dairy products would be protected.
The move is pitched as a major step toward hitting that ambitious $500 billion trade goal—and making 'Make in India' exports more competitive worldwide.