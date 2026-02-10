Unmarried, divorced daughters of state employees eligible for family pension
Madhya Pradesh just updated its pension rules—now, unmarried, widowed, and divorced daughters of state employees can receive family pensions.
The move, announced after a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on February 10, is meant to make the process simpler and help families get support faster.
New rules to come into effect from April 1
Starting April 1, new rules will also streamline how pensions work overall.
Updates include merging service records across governments, clearer steps for things like voluntary retirement and gratuity recovery after inquiries, and better management of employer contributions during suspensions.
Basically: less paperwork and fewer delays for everyone involved.