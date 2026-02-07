Unnao case: Ex-BJP leader Sengar's bail plea in SC
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former BJP leader convicted in the high-profile Unnao rape case, is now seeking bail from the Supreme Court over the custodial death of the survivor's father.
The top court will hear his plea on February 9, 2026.
This follows a recent Delhi High Court decision that refused to pause his 10-year jail term, noting that Sengar himself caused delays with repeated legal moves.
Sengar's sentences are still pending before SC
Sengar got 10 years in prison back in 2020 for causing the survivor's father's death—though the court said there was no intent to kill.
He's also serving a life sentence from his 2019 rape conviction; both appeals are still pending.
While his life sentence was briefly put on hold last December, the Supreme Court quickly reversed that and stayed the high court's suspension of his life sentence on December 29, 2025.