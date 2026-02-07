Unnao case: Ex-BJP leader Sengar's bail plea in SC

Sengar's sentences are still pending before SC

Sengar got 10 years in prison back in 2020 for causing the survivor's father's death—though the court said there was no intent to kill.

He's also serving a life sentence from his 2019 rape conviction; both appeals are still pending.

While his life sentence was briefly put on hold last December, the Supreme Court quickly reversed that and stayed the high court's suspension of his life sentence on December 29, 2025.