Unnao rape survivor seeks death penalty for Kuldeep Sengar India Feb 19, 2026

The Delhi High Court has sent a notice to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar after the Unnao rape survivor sought enhancement of his 10-year jail term (for her father's custodial death) — an appeal that seeks conversion of the charge from Section 304 to Section 302, which would entail life imprisonment, and which one report described as seeking the death sentence.

This is tied to the same case where Sengar was accused of kidnapping and raping her as a minor in 2017.

No specific next hearing date is given in the source; the Supreme Court on Feb 9, 2026 asked the high court to hear the matter out of turn and decide it within three months.