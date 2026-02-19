Unnao rape survivor seeks death penalty for Kuldeep Sengar
The Delhi High Court has sent a notice to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar after the Unnao rape survivor sought enhancement of his 10-year jail term (for her father's custodial death) — an appeal that seeks conversion of the charge from Section 304 to Section 302, which would entail life imprisonment, and which one report described as seeking the death sentence.
This is tied to the same case where Sengar was accused of kidnapping and raping her as a minor in 2017.
No specific next hearing date is given in the source; the Supreme Court on Feb 9, 2026 asked the high court to hear the matter out of turn and decide it within three months.
Meanwhile, Sengar is already serving a life sentence for rape
After being raped by Sengar in 2017, the survivor's father was arrested—allegedly at Sengar's request—and died in police custody following brutality.
While Sengar and his brother were convicted of culpable homicide (not murder), the survivor now wants this charge upgraded to murder.
Meanwhile, Sengar is already serving a life sentence for rape.
The Supreme Court has pushed for a quick decision and paused an earlier order that would have suspended his sentence for her father's death.
All other convicts are currently out on bail, and now all related cases could be heard together soon.