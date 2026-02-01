UNNATI scheme funding cut raises job growth concerns in Northeast

Funding gap could slow down job growth

This funding gap could slow down job growth and new businesses in the Northeast—an area that's often overlooked when it comes to big investments.

It also brings back memories of earlier schemes that fizzled out due to low funding.

While other regional projects like PM-DevINE and NESIDS got bigger budgets this year, delays with UNNATI might make it harder for young people in these states to find new opportunities anytime soon.