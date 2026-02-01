UNNATI scheme funding cut raises job growth concerns in Northeast
The government has set aside only ₹50 crore for the UNNATI scheme in this year's budget—way less than the original ₹10,037 crore approved in March 2024.
UNNATI was launched to boost industry and create 83,000 jobs across eight northeastern states during the scheme period, but so far, about 72% of project applications have been approved or are moving forward.
Funding gap could slow down job growth
This funding gap could slow down job growth and new businesses in the Northeast—an area that's often overlooked when it comes to big investments.
It also brings back memories of earlier schemes that fizzled out due to low funding.
While other regional projects like PM-DevINE and NESIDS got bigger budgets this year, delays with UNNATI might make it harder for young people in these states to find new opportunities anytime soon.