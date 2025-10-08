Unseasonal rains, snow threaten farmers' harvest in North India India Oct 08, 2025

North India's been hit by surprise heavy rains and early snowfall this October, just as farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh were trying to bring in their paddy crops.

Rainfall has been way above normal—up to 2,753% higher in some places—thanks to unusual weather systems moving in from the west.