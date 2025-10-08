Next Article
Unseasonal rains, snow threaten farmers' harvest in North India
North India's been hit by surprise heavy rains and early snowfall this October, just as farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh were trying to bring in their paddy crops.
Rainfall has been way above normal—up to 2,753% higher in some places—thanks to unusual weather systems moving in from the west.
Weather expected to improve today
With October being peak harvest time, farmers had to rush their work, risking crop losses and damaged grain.
Travel advisories, road closures, and the risk of landslides made things even tougher, especially in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
The good news? Weather is expected to dry up and improve from October 8, but recovering from the recent damage will take time.