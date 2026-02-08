UP: 18 passengers injured as roadways bus overturns
India
A UP Roadways bus carrying about 50 people overturned on Kasganj Road in Etah after the driver swerved to avoid a car and hit the divider.
Eighteen passengers were hurt, but thankfully, most are reported to be stable.
Driver fled from the scene
After the crash, panic set in as people scrambled out through broken windows.
Locals jumped in to help before ambulances took the injured to nearby hospitals.
Oddly, despite being hurt himself, the driver fled with the conductor—police are now checking CCTV and trying to track them down.
Similar previous accident
Sadly, this isn't new for Etah.
The area has seen a serious crash before—including a tragic previous school bus accident that claimed many young lives—highlighting ongoing road safety concerns here.