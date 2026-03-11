UP: 2 minors sexually assault 9-year-old, circulate video
India
In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, two teenagers allegedly lured a nine-year-old boy to an abandoned building and sexually assaulted him.
They filmed the act on a mobile phone and circulated the video among their friends.
One of those friends eventually told the boy's family what had happened.
Case registered, investigation underway
The assault took place on March 7 while the victim's family was away. The crime only came to light on March 9 when the family learned about the video.
After a complaint was filed, police registered a case regarding the sexual assault and have started investigating, including verification of digital evidence.
Legal action is ongoing as authorities work to ensure justice for the victim.