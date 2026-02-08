UP: 3 children, auto driver killed in fog-related accidents
Late Saturday night, thick fog led to two deadly crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, leaving six people dead—including three children and an auto-rickshaw driver heading home from a religious event.
The accidents happened near Basantapur village and on the Bhira-Lakhimpur highway.
2 laborers on motorcycle also died
First, an auto-rickshaw carrying several people hit a culvert railing and flipped into a ditch because of low visibility. Three kids—Talib (5), Khushbu (12), Azra (2)—died instantly; their driver, Israil (30), passed away later at the hospital. Five others were hurt but are now stable.
In the second crash, two laborers riding to work on a motorcycle were hit by another vehicle—their bike caught fire, and were rushed to Bijua health center where they were declared brought dead.
Over 100 vehicles involved in fog-related accidents across UP
Over 100 vehicles have been involved in fog-related accidents across UP in just four days, with at least 31 deaths reported in the past four days.
Authorities have issued dense fog alerts for 16 districts and are urging everyone to be extra careful if they're out on the roads—especially during these winter nights when visibility can drop fast.