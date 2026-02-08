UP: 3 children, auto driver killed in fog-related accidents

2 laborers on motorcycle also died

First, an auto-rickshaw carrying several people hit a culvert railing and flipped into a ditch because of low visibility. Three kids—Talib (5), Khushbu (12), Azra (2)—died instantly; their driver, Israil (30), passed away later at the hospital. Five others were hurt but are now stable.

In the second crash, two laborers riding to work on a motorcycle were hit by another vehicle—their bike caught fire, and were rushed to Bijua health center where they were declared brought dead.