UP: 4 girls killed, 4 injured in hit-and-run incident India Feb 08, 2026

A heartbreaking accident happened Sunday evening in Rae Bareli, UP, when a speeding car hit eight girls walking home from a community feast on the under-construction Ganga Expressway.

Four girls lost their lives—two died on the spot, while two others later succumbed to their injuries at the district hospital.

Four more are injured, with some in serious condition.