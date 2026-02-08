UP: 4 girls killed, 4 injured in hit-and-run incident
India
A heartbreaking accident happened Sunday evening in Rae Bareli, UP, when a speeding car hit eight girls walking home from a community feast on the under-construction Ganga Expressway.
Four girls lost their lives—two died on the spot, while two others later succumbed to their injuries at the district hospital.
Four more are injured, with some in serious condition.
Driver sped off after crash
The driver sped off after the crash but left behind a damaged car that police have now seized.
Officers quickly reached the scene, arranged ambulances, and started searching for the person responsible.
Local officials visited the district hospital and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.