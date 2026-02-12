UP: 5 dead, 44 injured in separate road accidents
India
A tough day on UP roads—five people lost their lives and 44 others were injured in separate accidents across Lucknow, Amethi, Firozabad, Kannauj, and Deoria on Thursday, while the Deoria incident occurred late Wednesday night.
Police say they're still working to identify the vehicles involved.
Summary of the incidents
In Lucknow, an 82-year-old cyclist was hit by a truck. Amethi saw a couple run over; sadly, the wife didn't make it.
Firozabad had a fatal car crash with three more seriously hurt.
In Kannauj, a double-decker bus overturned with 70 passengers onboard—40 got injured.
And in Deoria, a speeding truck claimed another life. Most drivers fled the scenes; police are checking CCTV and have started legal action to catch those responsible.