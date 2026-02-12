UP: 5 dead, 44 injured in separate road accidents

Summary of the incidents

In Lucknow, an 82-year-old cyclist was hit by a truck. Amethi saw a couple run over; sadly, the wife didn't make it.

Firozabad had a fatal car crash with three more seriously hurt.

In Kannauj, a double-decker bus overturned with 70 passengers onboard—40 got injured.

And in Deoria, a speeding truck claimed another life. Most drivers fled the scenes; police are checking CCTV and have started legal action to catch those responsible.