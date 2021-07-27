60-year-old gang-raped; accused rubbed chili powder in her private parts

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in an Uttar Pradesh village.

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, taken to a deserted place, and gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh, last week. The accused then rubbed chili powder in her private parts before tying her up and dumping her in the bushes. They also threatened her to stay mum. The woman is now undergoing treatment while two accused have been arrested by the police.

Incident

Incident took place on Saturday in Mahoba district

The ghastly incident took place late on Saturday in Kabrai village in Mahoba district of the state. The accused abducted the elderly woman while she was asleep, and gang-raped her. They had been involved in a land dispute. They also warned the woman of dire consequences if she decided to speak about the incident, according to a report by The Times of India.

Details

She was rushed to a hospital the next morning

The next morning, the family members of the woman found her lying unconscious in the fields and rushed her to a hospital. The police also later reached that hospital to record her statement. The survivor told the cops that two of her neighbors - Sewa Lal and Bharat Kushwaha - were involved in the crime. They had been pressurizing her to vacate her house.

Police's action

Police arrests two accused; search on for others

Police has arrested both the aforementioned accused and an operation is currently underway to catch the rest. "In her statement, the rape survivor said the perpetrators rubbed a burning substance like chili in her private parts after the sexual assault. Medical examination of the woman has been done and medical report is awaited," Mahoba SP Sudha Singh said, according to the report.

Similar news

Nearly 90 Indian women raped daily, data suggests

In another recent incident from UP, four minor boys allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl even as they held her 12-year-old brother hostage at gunpoint. The incident happened in Muzaffarnagar's Jogiakhera village on Friday. Crimes against women are rampant across India. In 2019 alone, the country had reported 32,033 rape cases - meaning that 88 women were raped every day on an average.