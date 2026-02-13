UP courts evacuated after bomb threat; probe launched
On Friday, several courts across Uttar Pradesh had to be cleared out after bomb threats landed in official government inboxes.
The warnings mentioned possible blasts at 18 different spots, leading to a full stop on court activities and a big evacuation—just Varanasi's court saw over 8,000 people leave the premises.
Thankfully, bomb squads checked things out and didn't find any explosives.
Cyber teams on job to trace email sender
Police and cyber teams are now tracing where these panic-inducing emails came from, since the pattern of most of the emails appeared similar.
Security has been seriously ramped up with Anti-Terrorism Squad and Special Task Force officers deployed around sensitive court areas.
Officials say they're taking no chances after this scare—and have ordered enhanced security measures.