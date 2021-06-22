Home / News / India News / UP: Dalit woman accuses man of rape, blackmail, forced conversion
India

UP: Dalit woman accuses man of rape, blackmail, forced conversion

A case was registered against the youth and his family members on the complaint of the woman

A Dalit woman in Bareilly has alleged that a Muslim youth raped her after befriending her through social media, and accused his family of forced conversion for marriage, police said on Monday. They said a case was registered against the youth and his family members on the complaint of the woman who has also alleged that the man forced her to undergo an abortion.

Information

She accused him of hurling casteist remarks also

The woman has alleged that the youth's family members asked her to bring Rs. 7 lakh from her parents before kicking her out of their house on April 10. "She has also accused him of hurling casteist remarks at her," they said.

Youth befriended the woman through his sister's Facebook account

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan on Monday said the youth, a resident of Pilibhit district, had befriended the woman through the Facebook account of his sister almost five years ago. He started chatting with the woman and later introduced himself, but they continued their interaction. He then called her to a mall in Bareilly from where he took her to Pilibhit.

Woman was allegedly pressured for nikaah after forced conversion

He took her to Pilibhit on the pretext of making her meet his family, where his parents and sister allegedly locked her in a room, she has alleged. Sajwan said the woman has alleged that she was raped by the man who also recorded the act and pressured her for a nikaah after forced conversion.

Woman was allegedly kept in guest house for three months

"When she refused to do so, she was threatened that her video would be circulated online," he said. The nikaah was done in September 2020 after changing her religion, but she was allegedly kept in a guest house for three months. The SSP said the woman claimed she became pregnant in the meanwhile, but the man allegedly forced her to undertake an abortion.

The man later fled with his maternal uncle

"He exerted pressure on her to get Rs. 7 lakh from her parents, and on April 10 kicked her out of the house," the SSP said. Sajwan also said that according to the woman, the man fled with his maternal uncle after leaving her, and also took the nikaah documents and photographs with himself. The SSP added that the matter is being investigated.

