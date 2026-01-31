UP: Family dispute panchayat meeting turns into violent clash
India
A panchayat meeting in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, meant to resolve a family issue, suddenly turned chaotic on Friday evening.
What started as a discussion between two groups over a family dispute quickly escalated—stones and sticks were thrown, and six people ended up injured before police stepped in to calm things down.
10 people arrested, cases filed
Following the clash, police arrested 10 people and filed cases against more than 20 others involved.
Security has been tightened in the area to make sure things stay peaceful going forward.