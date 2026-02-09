UP: Family stages protest after boy dies in train accident
India
A heartbreaking incident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old Ankit Kumar was hit and killed by a Vande Bharat Express train on Sunday.
Police rushed him to the hospital, but doctors could only confirm his death.
Grieving and upset, Ankit's family reacted by allegedly damaging hospital property and staging a protest with his body on the road.
Family faces charges for rioting, property damage
Police say tensions ran high at the hospital—some staff even locked themselves in for safety.
The protest blocked traffic until authorities stepped in on Monday.
Hospital officials said doctors examined Ankit and declared him dead; an electrocardiogram performed later showed no heartbeat, and now his family faces charges for rioting and property damage as investigations continue.