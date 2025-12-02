UP government approves 52-acre temple museum in Ayodhya

A three-way agreement between Tata Sons, the Union Ministry of Culture, and UP Tourism means Tata gets 25 acres of the land for just ₹1 a year for 90 years. The museum will explore India's temple history—from ancient times right up to today—with virtual displays and state-of-the-art presentations.

Why does it matter?

Since Ram Mandir opened in 2024, Ayodhya's seen crowds of up to four lakh daily.

This new museum aims to keep that buzz going by making Ayodhya even more of a spiritual hotspot—and giving visitors a cool way to dive into India's temple culture and heritage.