India

Eight killed in LPG cylinder explosion in Gonda, UP

Sneha Das
Seven people have been grievously injured in the incident

Eight people, including three children, were killed when a double-story house in Tikri village in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh collapsed after an LPG cylinder exploded, police said on Wednesday. "Seven people have been grievously injured in the incident which occurred on Tuesday night and they have been rushed to Lucknow for better treatment," the officials said.

Details

Adjoining house also bore the brunt of the explosion

"The LPG cylinder exploded in the house of Nurul Hasan around 10 pm on Tuesday which led the double-story house to collapse," District Magistrate Markandey Shahi said as he provided the details about the incident. "The impact of the explosion was so huge and intense that even the adjoining house was damaged," he added further.

Action taken

Victims include four children, including a two year old

The deceased have been identified as Nisar Ahmad (35), Rubina Bano (32), Shamshad (28), Sairunisha (35), Shahbaz (14), Noori Saba (12), Meraj (11), and Mohammad Shoeab (2). Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Mishra said that the personnel of the force immediately reached the spot after receiving the information of the incident on its helpline number.

Condolences

District magistrate has been asked to submit a report

"Forensic teams are collecting samples from the site and a probe has been ordered into the incident," Mishra further said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed officials to provide good treatment to the injured. He asked the district magistrate to probe the cause of the incident and submit the report to the government.

