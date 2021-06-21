Home / News / India News / Man arrested for hurting dog after 'call from Maneka Gandhi'
Man arrested for hurting dog after 'call from Maneka Gandhi'

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 06:11 pm
Police has arrested the man who allegedly broke the dog's leg with a stick

In an audio clip that surfaced on social media, MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi is purportedly heard telling a police officer to register a case in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur and slap a man for breaking a dog's leg. Police has arrested the man who allegedly broke the dog's leg with a stick but is not confirming the authenticity of the audio clip.

In this article
Incident

Accused was reportedly told to bear the cost of treatment

In the audio, the Sultanpur MP is purportedly heard instructing SO Kotwali Sitapur to arrest the man, besides asking him to slap the accused on her behalf and taking the dog's treatment cost from him. SO Kotwali TP Singh said a local man came to Kotwali on Sunday evening and gave his phone to the police officer, claiming that Gandhi was on the line.

Quote

Was instructed to arrest the accused: SO

"During the conversation, she told me to arrest accused Ramesh Verma of Gwal Mandi area, who had fractured a dog's leg using a stick, and take appropriate action against him," he said.

Investigation

Police also went to the accused's home for investigation

He said this incident took place on June 18, but a complaint was lodged on June 20 by animal rights activist Meraj Ahmad. Police also went to the accused's home for investigation but he was not present there, he added. "Later in the evening, they got a call purportedly from Gandhi," the officer further added.

Treatment

Dog is safe and undergoing treatment: Police

On the authenticity of the video, the SO said that the conversation took place on another person's phone so he could not comment on it. "A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the accused has been arrested," he said. "The dog is safe and undergoing treatment at a veterinary hospital," the officer added.

