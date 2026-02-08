UP: Man rapes woman at temple, flees, leaves bike behind
India
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man, Rajesh Kumar, while she was lighting a lamp at a temple in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.
Kumar reportedly tied her hand with a scarf and fled, leaving his motorcycle and clothes behind.
The victim's family went to the temple when she didn't return home.
Police confirm case has been registered
After hearing what happened, angry villagers set fire to the accused's motorcycle.
Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary were called in to keep things calm, and eight teams are now searching for Kumar, who hasn't been caught yet.
Police confirmed that a case has been registered based on the family's complaint and that the victim received medical care on Sunday.