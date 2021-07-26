UP: Child trafficking racket busted; six kids rescued, 16 arrested

The overnight operation was conducted in Aligarh and surrounding areas as part of special anti-human trafficking Operation Khushi.

Uttar Pradesh police has busted a child trafficking racket rescuing six kids and arresting sixteen persons including nine women in an overnight operation, officials said on Monday. The overnight operation was conducted in Aligarh and surrounding areas as part of special anti-human trafficking "Operation Khushi." "Operation Khushi" was launched in view of reports of increasing cases of abduction of children in the district.

Details

Police acted on tip-off; arrested three persons near a crossing

"Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed three persons near a crossing at village Borna under Mahuakheda Police Station area on Sunday evening," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said. "They told the police that four kidnapped children were being held in a house in Ganga Nagar colony under Gandhi Park Police Station area," he added.

Details

Two children from Ghaziabad, four from Aligarh had gone missing

"Police immediately raided the premises and rescued them," the SSP said, adding two more kidnapped children were freed from the clutches of other members of the gang at another house in an area that falls under the Delhi Gate Police Station area. "Two of these children had gone missing from Ghaziabad and four from Aligarh," Naithani said, dubbing the overnight action as "unprecedented."

Gang

Gang used to sell kids to childless couples across state

"Sixteen people who mediated the sale and purchase of infants and toddlers have been arrested," the SSP said. "The male members of the gang with a nexus across the state would kidnap children and hand them over to the women, who would then sell them off to childless couples for Rs. 50,000 each and sometimes even for lakhs of rupees," Naithani informed.

Quote

Children have been handed over to their families: SSP

"The police teams that carried out the rescue operation under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat have been rewarded. The children have been handed over to their families and further legal proceedings against the gang members are underway," the SSP said.