UP: Seer accuses police of assaulting minors at Magh Mela
A petition in the Allahabad High Court claims Uttar Pradesh Police assaulted and illegally detained young Brahmin Batuks (aged 11-14) during Magh Mela 2026.
The trouble started on January 18, when police stopped Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's palanquin, leading to a scuffle, damage to the palanquin, and alleged mistreatment of his young disciples.
The petition says this violated both child protection laws and religious freedom.
What happens next?
The petitioner wants a CBI investigation, an FIR against those involved, and immediate suspension of top officials overseeing the event. The case is expected to be heard soon.
After a 10-day sit-in protest over the incident, Swami left for Kashi on January 28 without taking a ritual bath, saying he was deeply upset by what happened.